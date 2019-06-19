Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jacqueline Levy "Ganny" Caballero. View Sign Service Information Visitation 9:30 AM - 11:30 AM St. Dominic Church 775 Harrison Avenue New Orleans , LA View Map Send Flowers Funeral Mass 11:30 AM St. Dominic Church 775 Harrison Avenue New Orleans , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Jacqueline Levy Caballero "Ganny" passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at the age of 88. She was married to Raymond "Rainbow" Caballero for 33 years until his passing in 1985. She was born in New Orleans, LA on September 23, 1930, and grew up on Canal Street where she went to Sacred Heart School and was an avid athlete. Jackie continued her love for sports traveling internationally with the French Pontiac basketball team. Although it is hard to sum up her life in a couple of words, it is safe to say "Ganny" lived her life to the fullest. From her positive character and belief that family is everything, everyone always wanted to be around her. She always had a big pot of "something" on the stove, even though it was sometimes for the dogs (which we accidentally ate a few times), and, of course, cocktail hour. Her time was filled with summers in Pass Christian, her Dis n Dat clothes store, the turtle race booth at the St. Dominic Fair, and watching her favorite TV shows Jeopardy and Fox News. Rainbow & Jackie raised their seven children in Lakeview until Katrina moved her to the Northshore. She grew to love the Northshore as she made many friends and found her favorite shopping spots, Goodwill and Rouses. Jackie is survived by her seven children, Raymond Caballero (Chantal), Dana Caballero Daste (Charlie Ricks), Connie Naquin (the late Taylor), David Caballero, Jackie Hrapmann (Bill), Lynne Kersanac (Mak), Bart Caballero, Tommy Arbour (a close family friend who was like a son to her), 14 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, Daniel Louis Levy and Clare Casey Levy, her beloved husband Raymond Leon Caballero, her brother, Daniel Louis Levy Jr., her sister, Clare Levy Caballero and her great-grandchild, Emily Rose Caballero. Visitation 9:30 am to 11:30 am. In lieu of flowers, Masses preferred. We will "celebrate" Jackie's life following mass at the KC Hall on Vicksburg St.

Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 19 to June 24, 2019

