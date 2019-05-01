Jacqueline Petit Pitre passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at the age of 88. She was the loving and devoted wife of the late Norman J. Pitre. She is survived by her godchild, Amy Galland and husband Kenneth and their children, her honorary grandchildren; Tiffany Galland, Megan Galland and Victoria Galland. She is also survived by her nephew Timothy Beam (Debera) and her great nieces; Natalie Barber and Taylor Wilson, and her sister-in-law, Elsie Petit. She also leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews and family members. She is preceded in death by her siblings, Ada Petit, Evelyn P. Ray, Edvidge P. Poche, Phedora P. Friloux, Curtis Petit Sr. and Achille "Skipper" Petit, Jr., as well as her parents Achille and Ada Zeringue Petit Sr. She will be greatly missed by all of those who knew and loved her. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Funeral mass at Holy Family Church in Lulling, La on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 11AM. A visitation will begin at 9:30AM. Burial will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Metairie, LA. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the or have Masses said in memory of Jacqueline. To view and sign the guestbook, please visit www.HCAlexander.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 1 to May 4, 2019