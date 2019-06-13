Jacquelyn Barnes Anderson Dorsey entered into eternal rest at Ochsner Foundation Hospital on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at the age of 67. She was a native of New Orleans, LA and a resident of Gretna, LA. Jackie was formerly employed as a welder. Beloved wife of the late Elijah Anderson by first marriage and Ernest Dorsey, Jr. by second marriage. Devoted mother of Tyre Barnes, Terrence Anderson, and Elijah Anderson. Daughter of the late Herman, Sr. and Bernadine D. Barnes. Sister of Bernadine D. Barnes, Herman Barnes, Jr., Shelia Sawyer, Jerrie Woods, Kent Barnes, and the late Aaron Barnes and Juanita Travis, also survived by a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family also pastors, officers, and members of Greater Mt. Nebo Baptist Church and neighboring churches are invited to attend the Funeral Services at Greater Mt. Nebo Baptist Church 1542 Pailet Ave. Harvey, LA on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 10:00a.m. Pastor Edward Joseph, Sr. officiating. Visitation will begin at 8:00a.m. until service time at the above named church. Interment: Restlawn Park Cemetery-Avondale, LA. Arrangements by Davis Mortuary Service 230 Monroe St. Gretna, LA. To view and sign the guestbook, please go to www.davismortuaryservice.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 13 to June 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary