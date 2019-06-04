The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Greenwood Funeral Home
5200 Canal Blvd
New Orleans, LA 70124
(504) 486-0880
Resources
More Obituaries for Jacquelyn Koob
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jacquelyn Bienvenu Koob

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jacquelyn Bienvenu Koob Obituary
Jacquelyn Bienvenu Koob (Born 3/12/1930 in Atlanta, GA) passed away peacefully, in the presence of her loving family, on Monday, June 3, 2019, at the age of 89. Beloved wife of the late John A Koob. Loving mother of Douglas J. Koob (Mary Rose), Kevin M. Koob (Susan), Gregory P. Koob (Rose). Grandmother of Kindy K. Duhe (Paul), D. Adam Koob (Christen Denicholas), Jonathon A. Koob (Lacy), Amanda K. Breeden, Kristy K. Hogan (Matt), Jennifer K. Ladner (Conners) and the late Kaci K. Garrett (Nick). Great-grandmother of Perrin U. Duhe, Mason J. Hogan, Kaelin K. Duhe, Juliet R. Ladner, Mallory J. Hogan, Mabyn M. Breeden, Caroline A. Koob, Chloe N. Koob, Mavis J. Hogan, August C. Ladner and Baby Koob. Sister-in-law of Ronald J. Chevis, JoAnne K. Zimmerman and the late John P. Zimmerman Jr. She was predeceased by her parents Theresa K. Bienvenu and Clifford J. Bienvenu; her sister Joan B. Chevis; her father-in-law John J. Koob and mother-in-law Amanda H. Koob. Jacquelyn was a wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, great-grandmother and was the loving heart of her home. She loved her family and church community. She was active in her parish, Holy Guardian Angels and was always generous with her time and loving service. In lieu of flowers donations to the or Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church, 146 4th St., Westwego, LA 70094 preferred. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Funeral Mass at Holy Guardian Angels Catholic Church, 1701 Bridge City Ave, Bridge City, LA 70094. on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 11:30 AM. Visitation will begin at 9:00 AM. To sign the on line guest register, please visit www.Greenwoodfuneralhome.net.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 4 to June 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Greenwood Funeral Home
Download Now