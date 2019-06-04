Jacquelyn Bienvenu Koob (Born 3/12/1930 in Atlanta, GA) passed away peacefully, in the presence of her loving family, on Monday, June 3, 2019, at the age of 89. Beloved wife of the late John A Koob. Loving mother of Douglas J. Koob (Mary Rose), Kevin M. Koob (Susan), Gregory P. Koob (Rose). Grandmother of Kindy K. Duhe (Paul), D. Adam Koob (Christen Denicholas), Jonathon A. Koob (Lacy), Amanda K. Breeden, Kristy K. Hogan (Matt), Jennifer K. Ladner (Conners) and the late Kaci K. Garrett (Nick). Great-grandmother of Perrin U. Duhe, Mason J. Hogan, Kaelin K. Duhe, Juliet R. Ladner, Mallory J. Hogan, Mabyn M. Breeden, Caroline A. Koob, Chloe N. Koob, Mavis J. Hogan, August C. Ladner and Baby Koob. Sister-in-law of Ronald J. Chevis, JoAnne K. Zimmerman and the late John P. Zimmerman Jr. She was predeceased by her parents Theresa K. Bienvenu and Clifford J. Bienvenu; her sister Joan B. Chevis; her father-in-law John J. Koob and mother-in-law Amanda H. Koob. Jacquelyn was a wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, great-grandmother and was the loving heart of her home. She loved her family and church community. She was active in her parish, Holy Guardian Angels and was always generous with her time and loving service. In lieu of flowers donations to the or Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church, 146 4th St., Westwego, LA 70094 preferred. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Funeral Mass at Holy Guardian Angels Catholic Church, 1701 Bridge City Ave, Bridge City, LA 70094. on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 11:30 AM. Visitation will begin at 9:00 AM. To sign the on line guest register, please visit www.Greenwoodfuneralhome.net. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 4 to June 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary