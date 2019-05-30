Jada "Sweet Pea" Lynn DeDeaux entered into eternal rest at Children's Hospital on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at the age of 17. She was a native of New Orleans, LA and a resident of Waggaman, LA. Jada was a student at John Ehret High School. Beloved daughter of Eugene, III, and Aretha L. DeDeaux. Granddaughter of Albertha J. Lewis and the late Robert Lewis, Sr., Earl and Rev. Beverly Simms Cousin, and Eugene DeDeaux, Jr. Great granddaughter of the late Louis, Sr. and Beatrice Johnson, John, Sr. and Margaret Tilliam, Eddie Baptist, Eugene, Sr. and Bernadine DeDeaux. Sister of Donte' A., Joshua J., Quentin T., and Eugene DeDeaux, IV. Niece of Delicia Lewis, Renita D. Pritchett, Kathy D. Crocket, Meritha, Sheila, Keisha, Darryl, Byron, Sr., Reginald, Byran, and Jerome DeDeaux, Donna D. and Lamont Burns, Ericka C. and Ray Charles Wilson, Robert Lewis, Jr., Earl Anthony, Jr. and Jonathan Cousin, Gregory Crocket, Eric McKee, Sr., and the late Elisha Cousin McKee, Percy Pritchett, Sr. Sister in law of Danisha DeDeaux, also survived by a host of great and great great aunts and uncles and a host of cousins other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family also pastors, officers, and members of Mt. Hermon Baptist Church and neighboring churches are invited to attend the Funeral Services at Mt. Hermon Baptist Church 3512 Highway 90 W Avondale, LA on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Pastor Darold A. Ingram, Jr. officiating. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. until service time at the above named church. Interment: Woodlawn Park Memorial Cemetery-Westwego, LA. Arrangements by Davis Mortuary Service 230 Monroe St. Gretna, LA. To view and sign the guestbook, please go to www.davismortuaryservice.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 30 to June 1, 2019