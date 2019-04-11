Jake Johnson, Sr. departed this life at Passages Hospice on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at the age of 83. He was a native of Pointe Coupee Parish, and a resident of New Orleans, LA. Jake worked on Alma Plantation until he moved to New Orleans in 1950. When he arrived in New Orleans, he began working with Mr. Clarence Prosper in Construction for more than twenty years. Devoted father of Jake Johnson, Jr., JoAnne Davis, Curtis Horton, Melenena Smith, Linda Kaufman of Memphis, TN, Junius (Cosette) Kaufman of Baker, LA, Melvin (Sharon) Kaufman of Baton Rouge, LA. Son of late Steve, Sr. and Olivia Johnson. Brother of Louella Joseph (Baton Rouge), Eliza (Freddie) King of Baker, LA, Gracie Hicks, and Amelia (Sadie) Alvin Collins of New Orleans, LA. ,and the late Danny, Morris, Horace, Forest, Steve and Elijah (Melvin) Johnson, Rosie Mason and Eloise Johnson, Godfather of Elaine Henderson. Brother in law of Ernestine Johnson New Orleans, LA, June Marie Johnson of Pontiac, MI., and the late and Clifton Joseph, Sr. Beloved lifelong friend of Edna Kaufman and Grace Horton, also survived by host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, other friends and relatives. Relatives and friends of the family also pastors. Officers, and members of St. Bernard Community Baptist Church and neighboring churches are invited to attend the funeral service at St. Bernard Community Baptist Church 3938 St. Bernard Ave. New Orleans, LA on Saturday April 13, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Visitation will begin at 8:30 a.m. until service time at the above named church. Interment: Holt Cemetery-New Orleans, LA. Arrangements by Davis Mortuary Service 230 Monroe St. Gretna, LA. To view guestbook please go to www.davismortuaryservice.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 11 to Apr. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary