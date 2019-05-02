Jakeisha Devonnia Turley, June 21, 1995 – April 12, 2019. Jakeisha (Jaii) Devonnia Turley entered into eternal rest on Friday, April 12, 2019 at Tulane Medical Center in New Orleans, LA at the age of 23. She was the daughter of the late Johanna (Mook) Turley and Eric Fitzgerald Robertson. Jakeisha was outspoken, loveable, and caring. She leaves to cherish her memory her father, Eric Robertson (Villa Rose Robertson); her sisters, Keishon Turley and Erika Turley; her brothers, Keith Turley and Eric Turley and her Godchildren, Jaylen Turley and Kaleb Turley. She is also survived by 8 nieces, 10 nephews, and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her mother, Johanna Turley; her maternal grandmother, Geraldine Turley; and her paternal grandparents, Albert Robertson, Sr., and Constance Howard Robertson. Relatives and friends of the family, also Pastors, Officers and Members of neighboring churches are invited to attend a Celebration of Life Service at Greater Good Hope Baptist Church, 47 Cathy Street, Norco, LA on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 11 a.m. Pastor Tyrone Scott, Officiating. Visitation at the above-named church from 10 a.m. until service time. Burial will be private. Professional Arrangements entrusted to Majestic Mortuary (504) 523-5872. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 2 to May 4, 2019