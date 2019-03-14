After a long struggle with seizures, Jamal Joseph, Sr., 38, a New Orleans East resident was called home by Our Lord on March 9, 2019. An O. Perry Walker alumnus, he proudly expressed his love for music in the band as a trumpet player. Baptized by Bishop Wiley of Life Center Cathedral, he walked a path uniquely his own and made an impressive turn around towards the end of his life when he started working for the US Postal Service. With every step that he took towards Our Lord, he touched the lives of everyone that he met along the way. Be it making people feel welcomed at work, giving his last to his children, rallying his closest friends to keep a watchful eye over his mother and sister, charming the ladies to make them feel beautiful, or being the life of the party in good company by greeting everybody with a hug and smile. He'll be mourned by all who knew him, but y'all know he'd want everybody to look at the positive. He wouldn't want us to let the darkness consume us. He's survived by his parents Stephanie Battiste and Keith Joseph and his siblings Byron Matthews and Ashleigh Battiste. He was a branch on a extensive family tree that has roots deep in Mississippi, extending from New Orleans to Chicago and Brooklyn. He lives on through his eight children: Comanche, Jamal Jr., Jamyrionne, La'Shae, Alana, Jahmell, Elijah, and Maleyah. Family and friends are invited to attend his Celebration of Life Service on Saturday, March 16, 2019 for 10:00 a.m. at Life Center Cathedral, 2100 Ames Blvd., Marrero, LA. Visitation will begin at 8:30 a.m. Bishop J.W. Wiley-Taylor, officiating. Interment will follow at Restlawn Cemetery, Avondale, LA. Guestbook Online: www.anewtraditionbegins.com (504) 282-0600. Linear Brooks Boyd and Donavin D. Boyd Owners/Funeral Directors. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 14 to Mar. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary