JaMarla "Huck" Brown, age 39 departed this life on May 20, 2019, Son of Michael and Gwendolyn Brown, Brother Ebony Brown and Michael Jones. Celebration service will be held on June 1, 2019 at Golden Grove B.C. 127 Mulberry St Gramercy, LA 70052 at 10:00 am. Viewing from 8:00am until service time. (ONLY), Rev. Ulysses Jarrow Pastor, officiating. Internment Antioch cemetery Paulina, LA. Professional Services entrusted to the caring staff of Hobson Brown Funeral Home, 134 Daisy St., Garyville, LA 70051. 985-535-2516.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 29 to June 1, 2019