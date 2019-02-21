James "Mac" McLachlan IV, 37, a former resident of Kinder, LA and current resident of Covington, LA departed this life unexpectedly on the 20th of February, 2019. Mac was a deeply loved and cherished father, husband, son, brother, uncle, cousin, nephew and friend. He was larger than life, making friends everywhere he went. Mac is preceded in death by his grandparents Margaret Menetre and James McLachlan, Jr., and Harry K. Wakeley. He is survived by his loving wife, Jennifer Buras McLachlan, of 6 years, and their two precious children Wakeley Mae, James Walker, and one soon to be born baby girl, Arden Corinne. He will lovingly be remembered by his parents, James "Jimbo" McLachlan III (Jackie Maravich) and Linda Wakeley Bard (Bruce); his maternal grandmother, Ella V. Wakeley; his brother Michael McLachlan (DeLacy); stepbrothers Jaeson and Joshua Maravich; several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews, cousins, and numerous friends. Mac was a graduate of Kinder High School, Class of 2000. He graduated from Louisiana State University with a Bachelor of Science. At an early age, Mac loved football and was first team All District in three positions his senior year. At 6 years old he said his dream was to run through that tunnel at LSU's Tiger Stadium and he made that dream come true as an offensive lineman 2000-2003. He was honored to play in the National Championship as part of his beloved LSU Tigers in 2003. He enjoyed a successful career as Vice President of Erwin Insurance. May his memory inspire all who knew him. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Mass at St. Paul School - Our Lady of Peace Chapel 917 S. Jahncke Ave. Covington, LA 70433 at 11:00 AM on Saturday, February 23, 2019. Visitation on Friday, February 22, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at E. J. Fielding Funeral Home 2260 W. 21st Ave., Covington, LA 70433 and on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at St. Paul School - Our Lady of Peace Chapel from 9:00 AM to service time. Interment in Pinecrest Memorial Gardens Covington, LA. In lieu of flowers, the McLachlan family requests donations to be made to the St. Tammany Hospital Foundation 1202 South Tyler St. Covington, LA 70433. Share a memory on the tribute wall at www.ejfieldingfh.com www.ejfieldingfh.com/> Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary