|
|
James (Bubble Gum) Allen Stokes Jr. was called home on April 23, 2019 at the age of 68. He was a lifelong resident of New Orleans, LA. He leaves to cherish his memories his wife Julia K. Stokes, (3) children: Tina Stokes Lancaster (Christopher), Angelle Rena Stokes and Jimmy Allen Stokes Jr. (Victoria); (9) grandchildren, (3) great grandchildren, and (1) sister Debra Stokes Johnson. He is also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his mother Euline A. Stokes, father James Allen Stokes, Sr., (1) sister Alease K. Broussard, and (1) grandchild Tracy Paul Andrews, Jr. James was an employee of St. Mary Catholic Church for over 30 years. Family and friends are invited to attend his Homegoing Celebration Service on Saturday, May 4, 2019 for 11:00 a.m. at Gideon Christian Fellowship International, pastored by Apostle Willie F. Wooteal, 3401 Elysian Fields Ave., NOLA. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. Elder Edward Hulbert, officiating. Interment is private. Guestbook Online: www.anewtraditionbegins.com (504) 282-0600. Linear Brooks Boyd and Donavin D. Boyd Owners/Funeral Directors.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 2 to May 4, 2019