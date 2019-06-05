The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robinson Family Funeral Home
9611 Highway 23
Belle Chasse, LA 70037
(504) 208-2119
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
New Genesis Baptist Church
3316 Second St.
New Orleans, LA
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
New Genesis Baptist Church
3316 Second St.
New Orleans, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Tucker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Allen Tucker

Obituary Condolences Flowers

James Allen Tucker Obituary
James Allen Tucker departed this life on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at the Sanctuary at Passages Hospice in New Orleans, LA. He was 55 years old and a native and lifelong resident of New Orleans. Beloved son of Pierce Tucker Sr. and the late Janie B. Fifer Tucker. Husband of the late Marilyn Berry Tucker. Devoted father of Jamion and Jeremy Robertson. Stepfather of Nedra Berry Dunn and Allen Berry III. Brother of Lynell (Teresa) Tucker, Helen M. (Rodney) Lewis, Theresa Tucker, Shone Henry, and the late Donald Ray and Pierce Tucker Jr. Grandson of the late Willie Allen Fifer and Maude Culbreath Fifer. Nephew of Lula and Sylvester Edwards Sr. and the late Leonard and Levi Tucker. Brother in Law of Janice and Lawrence Dupre, Demitris and Wanda Reaux, Cassandra (late Jerry) Cleveland, Vernice and Andrew Mitchell, Jacquline and David Williams Sr., Micheal and Regina Reaux and Mary and Jude Reaux. Godfather of Darnell Lewis Jr. James is also survived by several nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and devoted friends. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the funeral service on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at New Genesis Baptist Church 3316 Second St. New Orleans, LA at 11 a.m. The visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Pastor Malcom Putman officiating. Interment will be private. Funeral planning entrusted to Robinson Family Funeral Home 9611 Hwy23 Belle Chasse, LA 70037. (504) 208-2119. Please visit www.robinsonfamilyfuneralhome.com to sign online guestbook.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 5 to June 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Robinson Family Funeral Home
Download Now