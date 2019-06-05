James Allen Tucker departed this life on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at the Sanctuary at Passages Hospice in New Orleans, LA. He was 55 years old and a native and lifelong resident of New Orleans. Beloved son of Pierce Tucker Sr. and the late Janie B. Fifer Tucker. Husband of the late Marilyn Berry Tucker. Devoted father of Jamion and Jeremy Robertson. Stepfather of Nedra Berry Dunn and Allen Berry III. Brother of Lynell (Teresa) Tucker, Helen M. (Rodney) Lewis, Theresa Tucker, Shone Henry, and the late Donald Ray and Pierce Tucker Jr. Grandson of the late Willie Allen Fifer and Maude Culbreath Fifer. Nephew of Lula and Sylvester Edwards Sr. and the late Leonard and Levi Tucker. Brother in Law of Janice and Lawrence Dupre, Demitris and Wanda Reaux, Cassandra (late Jerry) Cleveland, Vernice and Andrew Mitchell, Jacquline and David Williams Sr., Micheal and Regina Reaux and Mary and Jude Reaux. Godfather of Darnell Lewis Jr. James is also survived by several nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and devoted friends. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the funeral service on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at New Genesis Baptist Church 3316 Second St. New Orleans, LA at 11 a.m. The visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Pastor Malcom Putman officiating. Interment will be private. Funeral planning entrusted to Robinson Family Funeral Home 9611 Hwy23 Belle Chasse, LA 70037. (504) 208-2119. Please visit www.robinsonfamilyfuneralhome.com to sign online guestbook. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 5 to June 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary