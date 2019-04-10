The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
James Anthony "Jimmy" Loyacono

James Anthony "Jimmy" Loyacono Obituary
James Anthony Loyacono, "Jimmy", passed away on April 7, 2019 at the age of 57. He is survived by his wife, Gina Loyacono, his children; Shae Williams (Robert), Jamie Loyacono, Joann Loyacono (Scott Vizzini) and Devin Loyacono, his grandchildren; Paul Guidry, Gavin Williams, Rosalie Williams and Sofia Vizzini, his mother, Joan Loyacono Kimble (Darryl), his brothers; Mark Loyacono (Dorie) and Jerry Loyacono (Marlene) and his Aunt Debbie Terrell. He is preceded in death by his father John Martin Loyacono. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, family members and friends. Jimmy was a native of Metairie, LA and a graduate of East Jefferson High School. He will be greatly missed by all of those who knew and loved him. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Celebration of Jimmy's life in the Chapel of Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home, 4747 Veterans Memorial Blvd., on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 3PM. Visitation will begin at 12PM until service time. To view and sign the family guestbook, please visit www.leitzeaganfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 10 to Apr. 13, 2019
