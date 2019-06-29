James B. Appell, born November 6th, 1941, passed peacefully on May 19th, 2019, at the age of 77. He is preceded in death by his parents, Catherine Laing Hudson (Joseph Frederick Hudson) and Bernard Appell, and his daughter Lauren Appell. He is survived by his children, Sandra Appell, Michael James Appell, Edward S. Appell (Gina), Monica Rae Appell, and his "Bestest" but more than that, like a daughter Nicole M. Herrington-Loup (Candice and son, Cole). He is also survived by his siblings, Kathleen Appell, Bernadette Defries (Jim), Steven Appell (Cara), and Denise May (Sam), his grandchildren, Annmarie, Greg, Jeff, Jennifer, and Mikayla, 2 great-grandchildren, a multitude of beloved nieces and nephews, and countless friends whom he considered family. Jim was a general contractor/carpenter for over 6 decades and an artist since age 6. In no particular order he loved art, beauty in all its forms, his family and friends, nature, adventure, science and the mind (Einstein), fast cars, running, gardening, reading, restoring history (homes and paintings), fishing, walking in Audubon Park and on the levee, helping those in need, and coffee at Puccino's. He will be remembered for his strength, his generous soul, his admiration for Mayan culture, his zest for politics and solving world matters over a cup of espresso with lemon, his creativity, his eccentricity, his passion for his spirituality, his strong beliefs and standing up for those less fortunate, sharing his vast knowledge from books and personal experiences, and teaching Cole about pre-historic times and dinosaurs until the student became the teacher, for which he had much awe and appreciation. In Jim's honor, a celebration of his life will be held on his birthday, November 6th, 2019, from 4:30-7:00PM at Rock 'N' Bowl, 3016 S Carrollton Ave. New Orleans, LA. A lifetime of Jim's artwork will be on display and available for purchase. All proceeds from the sale of his work will be donated to various charitable organizations toward which he loyally contributed. An online guestbook is available at www.leitzeaganfuneralhome.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 29 to June 30, 2019