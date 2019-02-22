James B. N. "J. B." Morris, a true gentleman and devout catholic passed away peacefully on February 12. He was 92. Mr. Morris was born in New Castle, Indiana and lived in the New Orleans Metro area for many years. He loved flying and fishing and would often combine the two favorite pass-times by fishing right off of the pontoons of his airplane or helicopter. Mr. Morris will be remembered for his heart of gold. He was a generous man with his wisdom and financial success as an entrepreneur. He graduated from St. Edward's University in Austin, Texas with a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting and was a proud Marine. Mr. Morris shared his belief and love of Jesus, the Blessed Mother, and the Religious with everyone he met. Mr. Morris' devotion to God and his charming wit are everlasting in everyone who had the pleasure of meeting Mr. Morris. Being a selfless, true gentleman J.B. would say the pleasure was all his. Survivors include sons John Morris and Justin Morris; daughters Julia Weber and Joann Lawson. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Memorial Mass at St. Joseph Abbey, 75376 River Rd, Saint Benedict, LA 70457 on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at 2:00 PM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in memory of Mr. Morris to be made to St. Joseph Abbey, Saint Joseph Abbey and Seminary College Dept. of Institutional Advancement, 75376 River Road, St. Benedict, LA, 70457 https://www.saintjosephabbey.com/donate. Please sign the E.J. Fielding Funeral Home online Guest Book at www.ejfieldingfh.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 22 to Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary