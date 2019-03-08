Memorial services will be held on Monday, March 11, 2019, at 10:00 AM in La Chapelle de Martin & Castille in Lafayette, for James C. "Jim" Koffskey, 88, who passed away on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at the Carpenter House in Lafayette. Inurnment will follow at Fountain Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. Reverend Bryce Sibley will conduct the services. Survivors include wife of 63 years, Arlene Robin Koffskey; his daughter, Linda Koffskey Davis and husband Donald; his sons, Paul John Koffskey and wife Tia, and David James Koffskey; his grandchildren, Christopher, Matthew, and Margaret Koffskey, and Stephen Davis; his great grandchildren, Gracie, Jack, and Stoney Ross, Ava Koffskey, Reagan and Charlotte Koffskey; and his brother, John Merlin "Buddy" Koffskey. He was preceded in death by his parents, John Merlin Koffskey and Bernadine Boucher Koffskey; his granddaughter, Tracy Davis; and his sister, Rosalyn Stewart. James Charles Koffskey, affectionately known to all as "Jim", was a native of New Orleans and a Lafayette resident since 1948. He received his Bachelor's Degree from SLI and had a long, successful career as a Geologist in the Oil and Gas Exploration field. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. Jim will be remembered for his kindness, generosity, and for his unwavering support and care for his wife and his children, always putting them first in his life. The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's DOWNTOWN location on Monday from 9:00 AM until time of service. A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Koffskey family to the ER and ICU staff at Lafayette General Medical Center and to the Carpenter House for the compassionate care and support offered during their time of need. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com Martin & Castille-DOWNTOWN-330 St. Landry St., Lafayette, LA 70506, 337-234-2311.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 8 to Mar. 11, 2019