James Cannie Knepton Jr. died at the age of 93 on June 6, 2019 in Covington, La. He is survived by his wife, Mary, his three children, Barbara Hansen, James H. Knepton, and Howard L. Knepton, five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. James was born on January 4, 1926, in Jacksonville, Fl. He served in the US Navy Submarine Service during WW II from July 1943 to December 1946 as an Electronic Technician 2nd Class. He returned home to Thomasville, Ga., where he married Mary Wilma Burton who remained his loving wife for 71 years. In 1951 he received Master of Science Degrees in Zoology and Botany from the University of Florida. From 1950 to 1963 he taught Biology at Wesleyan College in Macon, Ga., Memphis State University, and Pensacola Junior College. In 1963 he met his true calling by assuming a position as a Research Physiologist at the Naval Aerospace Medical Research Laboratory in Pensacola, Fl. During his tenure at the laboratory he and his colleagues provided necessary resolutions to overcome afflictions due to supersonic flight and space travel when it was in its infancy. He wrote numerous papers on these findings and was a recipient of the Navy Special Achievement Award. He spent his retirement years as a resident of Pensacola, Fl., Fairhope, Al., and Covington, La. During his final years he wrote "Two Towns" which tells of his life between the ages of ten and fourteen. He referred to this time as his golden years because during that time, no matter the problem or set-back, he learned how to enjoy family. As a father, he shared these virtues with his family, He will always be remembered as a man who was highly principled, kind in heart, and a devoted father and husband. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 26 to June 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary