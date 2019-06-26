James Darryl Keeter completed his final patrol on Saturday, June 22, 2019. He is survived by his beloved wife of 52 years Mary Ann Weaver Keeter; daughters Jennifer Keeter Michel (Edward) and Julie Keeter Kleppner (Mark); grandchildren Abigail Michel, Elizabeth Michel, and David Kleppner; his nephews Brett Keeter, Bobby Mathes, and Danny Mathes; one niece Betty Mathes Tanory; brother-in-law Jimmy Mathes and two sisters-in-law Jane Keeter and Jane Weaver Mathes. He is preceded in death by his parents J.B. Keeter and Leola Sizemore Keeter; as well as his brother Lynn Barry Keeter. Darryl was born and raised in North Carolina where he attended Rock Springs High School. He was a longtime resident of River Ridge for over 48 years. Darryl was a proud veteran of the United States Coast Guard where he learned the skills to become an Electrician and went on to work for Duke Power and Louisiana Power and Light (Entergy) for 25 years before retiring from LSU Medical Center after 10 years of dedicated service. He was a longtime member of the American Legion Jefferson Post 267, as well as a member of Square and Compass Lodge No. 417, F&AM. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a funeral service on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Garden of Memories Funeral Home, 4900 Airline Drive, Metairie, LA 70001. Visitation will be held prior to the services from 10:30 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations in Darryl's name to the Southeast Louisiana Boy Scout Council: 4200 S I-10 Service Rd. W, Ste 125, Metairie, LA 70001 or by visiting www.bsa-selacouncil.org. Condolences may be expressed by visiting www.gardenofmemoriesmetairie.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 26 to June 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary