James Joseph Durio, age 86, of Metairie, Louisiana, passed away peacefully with his family at his side on May 30, 2019. He served in the United States Navy for approximately four years as an Aviation Electronic's Technician. A graduate of LSU Law School, he practiced law in the New Orleans area for many years. He is survived by his wife, Vivian Lesa, son, John, daughter, Jennifer, and his grandsons, Adam and Nicholas. Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of life on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 11 am at Bistro Orleans at 3216 West Esplanade Avenue in Metairie.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 31 to June 1, 2019