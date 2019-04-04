James (Jim) Edward York passed away on Monday March 18, 2019 at the age of 87. He was a native of Hattiesburg, Ms. and a resident of Gretna, La. He was born in Picayune, Mississippi on December 04, 1931 to the late John William York Jr. and Narvelle Wallace York. He was predeceased by his sister, Margaret Ann York, and by his brother, John W. York III. He is survived by his loving husband of 46 years Leonard (Lenny) J. Labrousse ; his Brother Howard I. York (Linda) of Hattiesburg, Ms. and several nieces and nephews, Faye Balser, of Crawfordville, Ga; Bill York of Memphis, Tn.; Dan York of Hillsdale, MI; Ben York (Christa) of Ocean Springs, Ms. He is also survived by several great-nieces and nephews. Jim attended Hattiesburg High School, and Graduated from Mississippi Southern College, Now University of Southern Mississippi with a Major in Art. He served in the United States Army as a Sargent during the Korean War in the 1950's. He worked in Dallas, Texas for Southern Methodist University, and for Texas Instruments. He retired from Mobil Oil Company in New Orleans in 1996 as a Computer Draftsman after many years of service. Jim loved to cook, travel and enjoyed Classical Music. He particularly loved to go on cruises. He and Lenny enjoyed taking 57 cruises and made numerous trips overseas in their years together. He will be greatly missed by all of his family, friends and his furry Babies: Amber, Coco, Gretel and Bailey. Friends and Family are invited to a Celebration of Life for Jim on Saturday April 06, 2019 at Basin St. Station located at 501 Basin Street in New Orleans from 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, please share memories, stories and photographs. Casual dress please. MOTHE FUNERAL HOME is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may offer condolences at mothefunerals.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 4 to Apr. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary