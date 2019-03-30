James Edward Ammon passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 after a long battle with dementia. He was 83 years old. Born in Carmi, IL to the late Bernice Lairmer Ammon and Otis Elwell Ammon. Survived by his wife of 60 years, Patricia Kucera Ammon; children, Lynn Allison Ammon Hair (Hansford) and Scott Anderson Ammon; grandchildren, Lea Allison (Ryan) O'Donnel and James Walton Hair, Christine Julia (Jeremy) Turley and Haley Patricia Ammon; great-grandchild, Stella Turley. Jim moved to Baton Rouge in 1948. Graduated from LSU University Lab School School where he was a popular and active member of the student body – captain of the football and basketball teams, member of the newspaper and yearbook staffs, Key Club, U Club and Scholastic Honor Roll. He attended LSU and then joined the USMC. After military service, he attended and graduated from Tulane University in New Orleans with a BS degree in Business. He worked as a CPA for Haskins and Sells accounting firm and then as vice president of Middle South Services. He became vice president and chief financial officer of DH Holmes Company. Jim was a member of Metairie Country Club. He enjoyed playing golf and tennis and fishing with his many friends. A memorial service is planned for April 20, 2019 at Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd. New Orleans, LA at 2:00pm. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to a . The family invites you to share your thoughts, fond memories, and condolences online at www.lakelawnmetairie.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 30 to Apr. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary