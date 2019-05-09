Dr. James Edward Hancock, M.D., age 92 of Mandeville, LA died on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at his residence. Born, Monday, March 07, 1927 in Ripley, TN to William Christopher Hancock and Mary Isabelle Gilmore Hancock. Survived by his spouse Noah Reon and numerous nieces and nephews. He was raised by his Great-aunt Clare Brown after his mother died at his age of 4. He joined the Navy at 18 near the end of WWII. After the war he continued his education under the GI Bill and gained a degree in Engineering Physics. Later he decided to enroll in Medical School and became a Medical Doctor, and he was the first doctor to serve at Mary Byrd Perkins Cancer Centers. He donated his body to science. There will be Memorial Services at various places near his relatives. Share a memory on the tribute wall at www.ejfieldingfh.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 9 to May 12, 2019