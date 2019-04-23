|
James Edward Landry passed away on April 20, 2019. Beloved father of Kyle Landry, Nicholas Landry (Haley), and Holly Landry. Grandfather of Gage Landry. Son of the late James Landry and Edmae Clabert Landry. Brother of Linda King (Kenny), Bryan Landry (Sandra), Kim Smail (Denny), and the late Mark Landry. Age 57 years, a native of New Orleans, and a resident of Harvey, LA. He was an avid sports fan, loved to make people laugh and to cook for family and friends. Relatives and Friends of the Family are invited to attend the Memorial Prayer Service in the Parlor of MOTHE FUNERAL HOME, 2100 Westbank Expy, Harvey, LA on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 11 AM. Interment Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Gretna, LA. Memorial Visitation will be held Friday morning from 10 AM until 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to Ms. Patsy's Child of God Memorial Foundation of Harvey, call 504-810-2361. To view and sign the online guestbook visit www.mothefunerals.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2019