The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mothe Funeral Home Algiers
1300 Vallette Street
Algiers, LA 70114
(504) 366-4343
Resources
More Obituaries for James Landry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Edward Landry

Obituary Condolences Flowers

James Edward Landry Obituary
James Edward Landry passed away on April 20, 2019. Beloved father of Kyle Landry, Nicholas Landry (Haley), and Holly Landry. Grandfather of Gage Landry. Son of the late James Landry and Edmae Clabert Landry. Brother of Linda King (Kenny), Bryan Landry (Sandra), Kim Smail (Denny), and the late Mark Landry. Age 57 years, a native of New Orleans, and a resident of Harvey, LA. He was an avid sports fan, loved to make people laugh and to cook for family and friends. Relatives and Friends of the Family are invited to attend the Memorial Prayer Service in the Parlor of MOTHE FUNERAL HOME, 2100 Westbank Expy, Harvey, LA on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 11 AM. Interment Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Gretna, LA. Memorial Visitation will be held Friday morning from 10 AM until 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to Ms. Patsy's Child of God Memorial Foundation of Harvey, call 504-810-2361. To view and sign the online guestbook visit www.mothefunerals.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mothe Funeral Home Algiers
Download Now