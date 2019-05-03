James Everett McPherson Jr. passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at the age of 69. He was the beloved husband of Peggy Lauga McPherson and by previous marriage, the late Daphne Rodi McPherson. Loving father of James E. McPherson III (Angele) and William K. McPherson (Nikki). Step-father of Jamie Catalanotto (Joe). Son of the late Mildred Oubre McPherson and James E. McPherson. Proud grandfather of James IV, Ambyre (Brock), Brandon, Kirston and William Jr. (Robin) McPherson. Step-grandfather of Marissa, Alexis and Giana Catalanotto. Brother of the late Jack P. McPherson. He is also survived by his great-grandchildren, along with many cousins, relatives and dear friends. James was born in New Orleans, LA and was a longtime resident of St. Bernard Parish. He proudly served his country in the Merchant Marines and was a longtime and passionate member of The International Hot Rod Association (IHRA), The National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) and playing pool with his league in Chalmette. He found pleasure in the details of everyday life and caring deeply for his family and friends. He was well loved and affectionately known for his good nature and generous heart. He will be forever remembered as a loving and loyal husband, father, grandfather whose passion for fast cars was surpassed only by the love for his family. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation to be held at ST. BERNARD MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 701 W. Virtue St., Chalmette, LA on Monday, May 6th from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM, followed by a funeral service in James' memory beginning at 1:00 PM. He will be laid to rest in St. Bernard Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to DRAW (Drag Racing Association of Women). Donations may be mailed to DRAW, 4 Hance Drive, Charleston, IL 61920 or www.drawonline.org. To view and sign the Family Guestbook, please visit www.stbernardmemorial.com Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 3 to May 6, 2019