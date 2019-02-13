Rev. James Harris Sr., 70, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 9, 2019. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend his Celebration of Life Service on Friday, February 15, 2019, 11:00AM at New Wine Christian Fellowship, Laplace, LA. Visitation will be from 10:00AM until the hour of the service. On Monday, February 18, 2019 a funeral service for Rev. Harris will be held in Savannah, GA at his home church, Historic Nicholsonboro Baptist Church, 13319 Old Coffee Bluff Rd., Savannah, GA. He will be interred with military honors at Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Glennville, GA. Harris was preceded in death by his parents, John F. Sr. and Henrietta Harris; and 2 brothers, Floyd and John F. Harris Jr. He leaves to cherish his memories his loving and devoted wife of 50-plus years, Doris Harris; 2 sons, James Jr. (Jan) and Victor Harris; 9 grandchildren; 1 sister, Geraldine (Ronald) Pullen; 2 brothers, Joseph and Alonzo (Mary) Harris; and a host of other relatives and extended family. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the in his name. Services Entrusted to the Caring Staff of Professional Funeral Services, Inc., "Celebrating Life," 1449 N. Claiborne Ave., New Orleans, LA 70116; 504-948-7447.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rev. James Harris Sr..
Professional Funeral Services Inc
1449 N Claiborne Ave
New Orleans, LA 70116
(504) 948-7447
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 13 to Feb. 18, 2019