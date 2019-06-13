James Hart Randolph, aged 82, departed this life on Monday, June 3, 2019 in New Orleans, LA. Born in Mississippi in 1937, he leaves to cherish his memory, his son, Anthony Randolph (Angela); brothers, Joe Nathan Randolph and Jacob Randolph; sisters, Winnie Love of Chicago, IL and Temple Williams (Jimmy) of New Orleans, LA; and a host of other relatives and friends. James was preceded in death by his parents, the late Richard and Mary McGee Randolph; daughters, Alisa Randolph and Patricia Randolph Coats; and brothers, Ben, Richard, Enoch, Daniel, Philip and Monterrey Randolph. Funeral services honoring James will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. James Methodist Church, 1925 Ursulines Avenue, New Orleans, LA. Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM until the hour of service. Interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park, 10400 Old Gentilly Road, New Orleans, LA. Arrangements entrusted to Heritage Funeral Directors, 4101 St. Claude Avenue, New Orleans, LA.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 13 to June 15, 2019