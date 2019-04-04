James Henry Smith, age 52 of Slidell, LA passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, March 31, 2019. He was a native of Slidell and a long-time sheetrock business owner. James truly lived life to the fullest. He will be missed by all who knew his quick wit and high-spirited energy. James was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Henry and Aileen Graf Smith (according to James, he was his mother's favorite child). He is survived by his 3 children; Jacob C., Joseph J., and Alexandria N. Smith; ex-wife, Teresa L. Smith; and sisters, Ginger S. Chandler (Eric) and Tina E. Weber (Jason). Memorial services will be held Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 3 p.m. at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 35300 Home Estate Dr., Slidell, La 70460. A reception to follow. Williams Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
