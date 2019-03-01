It is with great sadness that the family of Mr. James Hession, known as Gee Gee of Katy Texas, announces his passing on January 27, 2019. Gee Gee was born on November 25, 1947 in New Orleans, LA. He grew up in Gentilly and graduated from Cor Jesu. Gee Gee is preceded in death by his parents, Rosemary Miller Hession and James B. Hession. He was the brother of the late Shawn Hession. He is survived by his loving caretaker and cousin, Maureen Rilette Wagoner. He has several cousins. He will be deeply missed. Family and friends are invited to celebrate his life on Monday, March 11, 2019, at Greenwood Funeral Home located at 5200 Canal Blvd., New Orleans, LA 70124. Visitation will take place between 10:00 A.M. and 11:00 A.M. A Memorial Mass will follow at 11:00 A.M. Inurnment in Cypress Grove Cemetery, located at City Park and Canal Street. The family invites you to share your thoughts, fond memories, and condolences online, at www.greenwoodfh.com Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 1 to Mar. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary