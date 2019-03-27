James Horace Bradshaw, Jr., a retired Captain in the United States Air Force, departed this life on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at his home with his wife at his side. Son of the late James, Sr. and Marguerite Keyes Bradshaw; beloved husband of Loyce Annette Frilot Bradshaw; devoted father of Cindy Bradshaw (Terence) Sims, Dr. Angelle Hill (Dr. Steve) Seetal of Altadena, California and James Thibodeaux; doting grandfather of Kyle Bradshaw Sims, Christopher (Dominique) Sims, Arielle Sims, Alana and Sydney Seetal, Aalayah and Xavier James Thibodeaux; son-in-law of the late Vernon and Mary Faith Williams Frilot; brother-in-law of Leatrice Marie (the late Lloyd) Coleman, Janice (Alvin) Wilkins, Charlotte Frilot, Wilma Denise (Gerald) Smith and the late Vernon J.J. Frilot. Also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Family and friends, current and former employees of Housing Authority of New Orleans, HUD, USDA National Finance Center, L.A. County Sheriff's Department, TechNip SMC, pastor and parishioners of Blessed Sacrament-St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, graduates of St. Augustine High School Class of 1960, Xavier Preparatory High School, Xavier University of New Orleans are invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial at Blessed Sacrament-St. Joan of Arc, 8321 Burthe Street, New Orleans, Louisiana on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m., Rosary at 10 a.m., Mass at 10:30 a.m. Fr. Charles Andrus, SSJ celebrant. Interment: Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Arrangements by D.W. Rhodes Funeral Home, 3933 Washington Ave. Please visit www.rhodesfuneral.com to sign the guestbook. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 27 to Mar. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary