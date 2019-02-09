Dr. James Joseph Brien Sr., 76, a native of Houma and resident of Napoleonville, Louisiana, passed away on February 9, 2019. A visitation will be held in his honor on Monday, February 11, 2019 at Thibodaux Funeral Home, Thibodaux, Louisiana from 12:00 pm until the Religious Service at 2:00 pm. The burial will follow in Church of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Cemetery. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Dolly Sternfels Brien; son, James "Jay" Brien Jr. and wife Michelle Guillot Brien; daughter, Shelby Brien Pate and companion Brad Huber; brother, Richard "Dickie" Brien; grandchildren, Andrew Brien and fiance' Katie Jordon, Lauren Brien McDaniel and husband Dylan McDaniel, Aimee' Brien, Katherine Pate, Thomas Pate, and Sarah Pate. He was preceded in death by his parents Shelby Brien and Elaine Delaune Brien Noel. He practiced dentistry for 50 years and passionately studied scriptures. His hobbies included hunting, golfing, gardening, playing Pedro, and taking his wife to the casino. The family wishes to thank longtime coworker of 50 years and caregiver, Susan Foret. The family is also grateful for the physicians and caretakers that were there with him to the end. Online condolences can be given at www.thibodauxfuneralhome.com. Thibodaux Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
