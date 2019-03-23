James Joseph Gaudet passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at the age of 75. James was a longtime resident of St. Bernard Parish, and most recently celebrated life in St. Tammany Parish. He was the beloved husband of Karen Riedl Gaudet for 55 years. Son of the late Felix and Anna Gaudet. Father of Michelle Johnson (Don) and Cherie Plunkett (Tim). Grandfather of Colin, Shelby and Brooke Story; Nicole and Megan Plunkett; Catherine, Emily and Caroline Johnson. Brother of the late Lt. Col. Kathleen A. Gaudet, Ret. Brother-in-law of Candy Lowe (Claude), Eddie Riedl (Joyce) and Greg Riedl (Julie). He is also survived and fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. Special thanks to his caregivers Sonya Badon and Catrice Cowart. Jimmy spent many years in the banking industry and later as a financial advisor. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and was especially proud of his Irish heritage. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Funeral Mass on Thursday, March 28, 2019, at 1:00 P.M., at Greenwood Funeral Home 5200 Canal Blvd., New Orleans, LA 70124. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until service time. Interment immediately following in Greenwood Cemetery. To view and sign the guest book, please visit www.greenwoodfh.com Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 23 to Mar. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary