Dr. James Jude McKinnie passed away on May 23, 2019 at 10:25 PM at the age of 62 following a courageous battle with cancer. He was the beloved husband of Nancy Bossier McKinnie and devoted father to James Stephen McKinnie and Dr. Christopher Michael McKinnie (Olivia). He was the grandfather of Luke Joseph McKinnie, Matthew Francis McKinnie, and Peter James McKinnie. He was the son of the late James Harlan McKinnie and Marilyn Cerniglia McKinnie and the brother of Vincent McKinnie (Mary). Dr. McKinnie graduated from Archbishop Shaw High School and then earned a degree in chemical engineering from LSU. He was a graduate of LSU Medical School in New Orleans and went on to do a residency and cardiology fellowship at Ochsner Hospital. This was followed by a cardiac arrhythmia fellowship in Milwaukee, Wisconsin under Dr. Masood Akhtar. He then returned to New Orleans to establish a thriving practice in cardiac arrhythmia across the Gulf South covering as many as 17 hospitals. Throughout his career, he focused on bringing innovative technologies such as the laser balloon ablation and cryo-balloon ablation to Louisiana. He was among the first to perform the hybrid convergent procedure for atrial fibrillation in the region, and he successfully completed approximately 350 of these procedures during his career. He also started the first atrial fibrillation support group in Louisiana at East Jefferson Hospital. He treasured the time spent with his family and loved being a Papa to his grandchildren. Family and friends are invited to attend the funeral service on Tuesday, May 28 at St. Clement of Rome Church with visitation beginning at 10 AM followed by Mass at 12 PM. Interment will follow at Lake Lawn Cemetery. Masses preferred. The family invites you to share your thoughts, fond memories, and condolences online at www.lakelawnmetairie.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 25 to May 28, 2019