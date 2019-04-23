James Kenneth Morris passed away Easter Sunday morning in Waveland, Mississippi, at the age of 72. He was surrounded by his loving family. James is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Sharon Leary Morris, and his two sons, James Jr. (Lara Wolf) and Ray Morris. He is also survived by his mother Emily J. Morris and two grandchildren, Rachel Emily and Daniel Leary Morris. James was a member of St. Ann Church & Shrine in Metairie and also attended St. Claire Church in Waveland, Mississippi and St. Rose de Lima in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus. James attended Incarnate Word School, De La Salle High School and Southeastern Louisiana University. He was a member of Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity. James was currently working at Crescent Bank. Relatives and friends are invited to St. Ann Church for a Celebration of Life and Mass on Thursday, April 25th, 2019. Visitation will begin at 10am with a Mass of Christian Burial at 12 noon. JACOB SCHOEN & SON in charge of the arrangements. To view and sign the register book, visit www.schoenfh.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 23 to Apr. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary