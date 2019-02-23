James L. Pumphrey passed away peacefully on February 20, 2019 at the age of 91 years. Beloved husband of the late Muriel Louise Pumphrey. Father of Janis Blair (the late Michael David Blair). Grandfather of Amanda Blair. Uncle of Richard Pumphrey (Donna) and Nan McVey (Michael). Brother of the late Cortez Pumphrey. Son of the late Allie Langston and John William Pumphrey. Also survived by other loving relatives and friends. James was born in El Dorado, Arkansas and was a long time resident of Paradis, Louisiana, moving from Arkansas with the Lion Oil Company in the 1950's. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Holy Family Catholic Church in Luling on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 from 9:30 am to 11 am. A Funeral Mass will follow. Interment will take place at St. Charles Cemetery in Luling. Mothe Funeral Home is assisting the family during this time. For directions or to view and sign the online guest book, please visit: www.mothefunerals.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 23 to Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary