James Lee "Jimmy" Austin passed away at his home in Covington, LA on Friday, May 31, 2019, at the age of 67. He was born in New Orleans, LA and lived in Covington, LA for all his life. Jimmy loved his family, but he was very independent. He didn't want anybody to worry about him. He loved to work his landscaping business, for over 30 years. He was lovable and could always make you laugh. He was preceded in death by his parents Charles Austin Sr. and Lure Lee Bunns Austin. He had a special uncle and friend, the late Morjay Newsome. Brother of Charles Austin Jr. (the late Gloria), Pearlean Austin Jamison, the late Charlene Austin, and Robert Lee Austin. Uncle of Rhonda (Hamilton), Joseph, Charles III (Melissa), Stacey (Gary), Tabetha (Terry), Leslie, Damien and the late Karen Austin. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend a Memorial and Celebration of Jimmy's Life on Saturday, June 15, 2019, 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM at Serenity Funeral Home, 20419 Highway 36, Covington, LA 70433. Arrangements entrusted to Serenity Funeral Home 985-875-1131. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 7 to June 15, 2019