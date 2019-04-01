Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Melton Garrett. View Sign

James Melton Garrett died Sunday, March 31, 2019 at home in Lafayette, Louisiana. Melton was born February 6, 1918 in San Augustine County, Texas to Willie and Annie Thacker Garrett and was one of 8 children. He graduated from Roaring Springs High School in 1934 and left home at the age of 16. In 1939 Melton began his career with Avondale Marine Ways (Avondale Shipyards) working as a helper. He rose progressively and ultimately in 1968 to Executive Vice President of Avondale's 7 divisions. In 1965 he was appointed a member of the Board of Commissioners of the Port of New Orleans, and served as president in 1968. He was also past president of the Harvey Canal Industrial Club and a member of the Propeller Club. His hobbies included hunting and fishing. In retirement Melton owned a farm in Folsom, Louisiana and was an owner and breeder of though bred horses. His passion for racing developed as a lad in West Texas and continued throughout his life. Melton is survived by and will be greatly missed by his daughters Ann DeViney and Marilyn McGreal; grandchildren Robert Garrett DeViney and wife Allison; Leslie DeViney Prejean and husband Lane; five great grandchildren, Noah and Tess Prejean; and Garrett, McCain and Chevis DeViney. His brother, Kirksy Garrett and sister, Lajuana Ryan also survive him. Relatives and Friends of the Family are invited to attend the Visitation at MOTHE FUNERAL HOME, 7040 Lapalco Blvd., Marrero, LA on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 from 12:30 PM until 2 PM. A private burial will follow. In lieu of flowers consider making a donation to . To view and sign the online guestbook visit http://www.mothefunerals.com./ Funeral Home Mothe Funeral Home Marrero

