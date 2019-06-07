James Michael Delatte Jr. passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at the age of 34. He was a native of Metairie, LA and a resident of Westwego, LA. James was the longest living person in the world with Argininosuccinic Aciduria. Due to research that James was a part of, he has helped many with the same condition. James had the purity and innocence of one who has never committed a sin. He was always happy and full of joy and always smiling. He was very loving, appreciative and compassionate. He loved going to the park, zoo, mall and aquarium. James was our pride and joy. He was a wonderful, loving son, brother and a friend to many at Magnolia. James and family greatly appreciate all the medical staff from Ochsner Hospital and Tulane University Medical Center that worked together to help fight his lifelong battle with Argininosuccinic Aciduria. We would also like to the thank all of his classmates, friends and caretakers from Magnolia Day Program for their wonderful support throughout his life. Beloved son of Diane Conley Delatte and James Michael Delatte Sr. Brother of Casey Ellis Delatte (Tricilla). Grandson of the late Rena C. Delatte and Ellis Delatte and the late Katherine L. Conley and Ronald Conley. Please share memories or condolences at www.muhleisen.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 7 to June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary