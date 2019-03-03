James Michael O'Hern, known to friends and family as Jim, passed away Wednesday morning, February 20, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana with wife Belinda at his side after a six-month battle with brain cancer. He was 65. Jim is remembered for his strong love of country, family, and service. Jim O'Hern was born March 8, 1953 in Montgomery, Alabama and was raised both there and in Sierra Vista, Arizona, where he later attended Buena High School. At age 17, Jim volunteered for the United States Marine Corps, to which he dedicated more than 20 years of honorable service to his country before retiring in 1992. To further pursue his calling as a protector and public servant, Jim began a law enforcement career as a deputy with the Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office before joining the New Orleans Police Department in 1997. During his time with the NOPD, he served as a patrol officer, detective, and liaison to the District Attorney's Office. In 2012, after retiring from the NOPD, Jim was assigned to the Orleans Parish District Attorney's Office as a major crimes investigator, where he was highly regarded by colleagues as a man of unimpeachable integrity, dedication and kindness. Jim was an iconic figure in the city and enjoyed living in the French Quarter, where he met the love of his life, Belinda, and the two married on August 25, 2017. He was known for his dapper style with suits and fedoras, his love for riding Harleys and, as an avid marksman, his love of weapons. Jim is survived by his wife Belinda, son Patrick, stepson Allen Smith, stepdaughter Katherine (Austin) Brunty Troth, granddaughter Emily, brothers Marshall (Barbara) and Calvin (Sharon), niece Ariel, nephew Hunter, cousin Rick (Gretchen) Redmon, and in-laws Gerald and Joyce Hurr. He will also be forever remembered by countless other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents Hardman "Doc" and June Redmon O'Hern of Mobile, Alabama, brother Phillip, uncle Jack and aunt Grace Redmon. Memorial visitation for Jim O'Hern will be held at Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd in New Orleans, on Saturday, March 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., followed by a short memorial service in the Chapel. A traditional second line will follow at 3:30 p.m., starting at the Moon Walk (French Quarter riverfront across from Jackson Square) and ending at the Boondock Saint (731 St. Peter, New Orleans), where family and friends are then invited to remember Jim and celebrate his life. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Jim's memory to the Dr. Marnie Rose Foundation supporting brain cancer research.To view and sign the guestbook, visit www.lakelawnmetairie.com Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 3 to Mar. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary