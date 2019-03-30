James Peter Quirk Sr. "entered into eternal rest" on Thursday, March 21, 2019. He was born on November 27, 1938 in New Orleans, Louisiana to the late Rita Boscareno Quirk and Hillary Vincent Quirk. Jimmy was a successful entrepreneur who started several businesses and worked in sales most of his life. He was a graduate of Jesuit High School in New Orleans and a proud Veteran of the United States Marine Corps. Throughout the years he was a member of many organizations and carnival krewes. He is survived by his wife, Joanne Cuccia Quirk. He is also survived by three children James P. Quirk Jr. (Tabatha), Phyllis Quirk Vidal (Joseph), and Hillary Vincent Quirk (Desiree) along with nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He is the brother of Anthony J. Quirk and Marion Quirk Muhs (James). He is the stepfather of Trey Weaver (Lori), Tracy Weaver Vicknair (Eddie), Terry Weaver Nunez (Joe) along with ten step-grandchildren. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at JACOB SCHOEN & SON FUNERAL HOEM 3827 CANAL ST. NEW ORLEANS, LA 70119 Visitation begins at 11:00 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Services immediately following in the J. Garic Schoen Chapel. Internment at Greenwood Cemetery. To view and sign guestbook go to www.schoenfh.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 30 to Apr. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary