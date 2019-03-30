On Wednesday, March 27, 2019, James Rainey Collignon, Jr., loving husband and father of three children, passed away at the age of 80. He was born on December 19, 1938 in San Antonio, Texas. He graduated from Louisiana State University with a degree in Biology. He earned his Master's Degree in Criminal Justice from the University of South Carolina and a Master's degree from Notre Dame Seminary in 2014. James served in the United States Army from 1958-1964. On November 29, 1958, he married Mary Ann Brockhoeft of Gretna, Louisiana. James was preceded in death by his son Dirk James Collignon (Peggy). He is survived by his wife Mary Ann, his two children; Jill (Thomas) and Shea (Andrea). He is also survived by his brother; John (Cinda), Sister Jeannine (Bob), nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass on Friday, April 5, 2019 at St. Peter's Catholic Church 125 E. 19th Street Covington, Louisiana at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers please make donations to . Bagnell & Son Funeral Home in Charge of arrangements. To view and sign the family guest book please visit WWW.bagnellfuneralhome.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 30 to Apr. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary