James Robert Munroe, of Slidell, Louisiana, passed away on Sunday, June 16, 2019 at Slidell Memorial Hospital at the age of 82. He is a native of Midland, Pennsylvania and resident of Slidell since his retirement in 1997. He is the beloved husband of Linda Loetzerich Munroe. Also survived by niece Paige McCarthy and nephew Taylor McIntyre. Jim was a parishioner of St. Luke's Catholic Church. He attended Penn State University and was a mechanical engineer for Rockwell International as an aeronautical engineer supporting the space program. His hobbies included golf, golf, and more golf, traveling, and gardening. He has visited every state in the Union and six continents. Mrs. Munroe wishes to extend sincere thanks to Heritage Manor and staff for their special kindness and care of Jim. Special thanks to Gwen Hill for her soft touch and gentle ways with Jim. Also his two best friends, Frank Cooper of Anaheim Hills, California and Wendell Emde of Fullerton, California. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Slidell Humane Society are requested. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Service on Thursday, June 20 at 6:00 p.m. at Audubon Funeral Home located at 61101 Highway in Slidell. Visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the same location. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.AudubonFuneralHome.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 18 to June 20, 2019