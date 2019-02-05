James Sherman Brown Sr. entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, January 29, 2019 at the age of 93. Devoted husband of the late Dorothy Cropper Brown. Son of the late Rosalie Randall Thomas and the late Sherman Brown. Stepson of Mose Thomas. Loving father of James S. Brown Jr., Aaron Brown, Barbara Clay (Henry), Pamela Rankins (late Edward), Nathaniel Brown and Judy B. Lea. He was the stepbrother of the late Martha Mae Thomas and Leroy Thomas. He is survived by his goddaughter, Iesha Rousell, 12 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family, also Pastors, Officers and members of St. John Baptist Church, St. Joseph Congregational Baptist Church and Little Zion Baptist Church (Kenner); employees and staff of International Lubricant, Shell Oil Co., East Jefferson General Hospital, Orleans Parish School Board, Hoist and Crane Service Group, AMA Entertainment/Lucky Coin Machine Company, members of Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club are invited to attend a funeral service at 10:00 AM on Friday, February 8, 2019 at St. John Baptist Church, 8540 Panola St. Pastor Donald P. Boutte, Pastor. Rev. Gerald Brown officiating. Visitation will be from 9:00 AM until 10:00 AM. Interment: Providence Memorial Park. Arrangements by D.W. Rhodes Funeral Home. Please visit www.rhodesfuneral.com to share online condolences. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 5 to Feb. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary