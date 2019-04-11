James "Jimmy" Stuard, born July 17, 1964 in New Roads, LA, passed away April 3, 2019 at the age of 54. A resident of Norco, LA, and a heavy equipment operator in the construction industry. He is survived by his loving wife, Diane Stuard, parents Willie and Lillie Stuard, daughters, Belinda Fernandez (Brandon), Jessica Falgout (Douglas Drago), and sons, William Stutes, James Stutes, Rowdy Stuard (Jade Donaldson), Dustin Stuard, Matthew Colvin, Daniel Hardee, and Rusty Verret (Patrick Martin). He is also survived by his sisters, Debby Ransonet, Betty Guidry, Sheri Prince, Jackie Altazan (Glynn), Stacey Walker (Scott), Loretta Frommeyer (Weldon), brothers, Johnny Stuard (Susan Allred) and Charlie Galatas (Toni), and grandchildren, Oliveah, Brandon, and Noah Fernandez, Che Stutes, Frank Stutes, Rileigh and Reese Stuard, and Kylie Drago, as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, close friends, and extended family. Jimmy is preceded in death by his mother, Carol Ann LaCombe and stepfather Noah LaCombe Jr., grandparents, Hubert and Inez Badeaux, and John and Inez Stuard. Jimmy loved being outdoors, camping and was a skilled pool shooter. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be expressed at www.HCAlexander.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 11 to Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary