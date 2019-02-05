James "Jim" Thomas McAllister Jr. passed away peacefully on February 3, 2019 at the age of 72. He was the beloved husband of Belinda DiGiovanni McAllister. Loving father of James Thomas McAllister III (Lauren) and Sean McAllister. Adoring grandfather of Caden, Nolan, Turner, and Reid McAllister. Brother of John McAllister and Joe (Sherri) McAllister. Loving son-in-law of Rosa DiGiovanni and the late Gaetano DiGiovanni. Son of the late Mildred Garth McAllister and James Thomas McAllister. He is also survived by loving family members and friends. Jim was born in Harrisonburg, Virginia, and was a long-time resident of Metairie, Louisiana. He proudly served in the United States Navy for 8 years. He previously owned McAllister's Quarter and the Last Stop Lounge where he made lifelong friends and shared many wonderful memories. He enjoyed playing pool and was a league operator of the BCA League for many years. Jim enjoyed traveling with his wife, gardening, bicycle riding, and playing with his grandchildren. He will be deeply missed by family and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial service and visitation to be held on Saturday, February 9, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Garden of Memories, located at 4900 Airline Drive, Metairie, Louisiana. In lieu of flowers please consider making donations to or . Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 5 to Feb. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary