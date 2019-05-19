The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Serenity Funeral Home
20419 Hwy 36
Covington, LA 70433
985-875-1131
Resources
More Obituaries for James Thomson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James "JT" Thomson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

James "JT" Thomson Obituary
James "JT" Thomson passed away peacefully at his home in Mandeville on May 17, 2019, at the age of 53. His loving family surrounded him as he made his final journey home to be with the Lord. A native of Mandeville, Jim worked many years as an electrician. He had a big heart, infectious smile and loved everyone. He enjoyed good food, socializing with friends, sailing on the lake, fishing, soccer, camping and chess. His last years were spent courageously living One Day At A Time and helping others do the same. Survived by brother's Mike Thomson and John Thomson (Cheryl), sister's Maris Tyson (Mike) and Jude Galloway. Uncle to Britton Cook (Scott), Laine Pacella (Matthew) and Lily Tyson. Great Uncle to Schroeder and Loxley Cook. Preceded in death by his parents Sally and Alan Thomson, and brother Christopher. As a family we were blessed to have wonderful caregivers including Mona, Helena, Paul, Twanda and Hospice Specialists of Louisiana. Their love, compassion and friendship were a comfort to us all. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you consider donations to Bridge House/Grace House, a recovery program, 1160 Camp St., New Orleans, LA 70130. A Celebration of Jim's life will be held at Serenity Funeral Home, 20419 Hwy. 36, Covington, Thursday, May 23, 2019. Visitation at the funeral home at 5:30pm with the Memorial Service at 6:30pm, followed by a gathering of family and friends till 9:00pm. Condolences can be posted at www.serenitycovington.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 19 to May 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Serenity Funeral Home
Download Now