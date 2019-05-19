James "JT" Thomson passed away peacefully at his home in Mandeville on May 17, 2019, at the age of 53. His loving family surrounded him as he made his final journey home to be with the Lord. A native of Mandeville, Jim worked many years as an electrician. He had a big heart, infectious smile and loved everyone. He enjoyed good food, socializing with friends, sailing on the lake, fishing, soccer, camping and chess. His last years were spent courageously living One Day At A Time and helping others do the same. Survived by brother's Mike Thomson and John Thomson (Cheryl), sister's Maris Tyson (Mike) and Jude Galloway. Uncle to Britton Cook (Scott), Laine Pacella (Matthew) and Lily Tyson. Great Uncle to Schroeder and Loxley Cook. Preceded in death by his parents Sally and Alan Thomson, and brother Christopher. As a family we were blessed to have wonderful caregivers including Mona, Helena, Paul, Twanda and Hospice Specialists of Louisiana. Their love, compassion and friendship were a comfort to us all. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you consider donations to Bridge House/Grace House, a recovery program, 1160 Camp St., New Orleans, LA 70130. A Celebration of Jim's life will be held at Serenity Funeral Home, 20419 Hwy. 36, Covington, Thursday, May 23, 2019. Visitation at the funeral home at 5:30pm with the Memorial Service at 6:30pm, followed by a gathering of family and friends till 9:00pm. Condolences can be posted at www.serenitycovington.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 19 to May 23, 2019