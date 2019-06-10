James Walter Swaney, Jr passed away peacefully at the age of 73 on Saturday, June 1, 2019. He was born on May 23, 1946 in Pittsburg, PA. He is survived by his 3 children Brian (Ruby) Swaney, Tracie (Bryan) Bruno, Ashley (Ryan) Gernon and his 6 grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his father, James Walter Swaney; mother, Evelyn Shontz Swaney, and his wife Gwenn Murrah Swaney. Jim graduated from the University of Pittsburg with a bachelors in Geology. He went on to work in oil and gas industry for many years before transitioning to the Department of Interior with the federal government. Jim was very driven in his career and loved the work he did. More recently his passion had become volunteering at EJGH and his grandchildren. Jim will be missed by all those who knew him. Funeral services will be held Thursday June 13th at Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral home, 5100Pontchartrain Blvd., New Orleans, from 10am-12pm, with a short prayer service beginning at 11:45am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital, www.stjude.org. Friends and relatives are invited to sign the guestbook at www.lakelawnmetairie.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 10 to June 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary