I have fought the good fight! I have finished the race! I have kept the faith! "1924-2019" James White, known to many as "Jimmie," transitioned peacefully into eternal rest on February 12, 2019 at the age of 94. He was the second born child of 11 children to Haney and Marcelina White of DeLisle, MS, who preceded him in death. Mr. White was a retired employee of Greyhound Lines after 35 years of dedicated service. He enjoyed traveling, football, family, friends and yard work. He leaves to cherish his memories his loving wife of 45 years Elsie White; one bonus son Lionel (Terry) Cryer of Los Angeles, CA; three daughters: Brenda Henderson of Pensacola FL, Melinda Madden of Ocean Springs, MS and Pam W. Dade of Dallas, TX. He is also survived by a sister Darcie Paczosa of Tucson AZ, a host of grandchildren, great- grandchildren, nieces, nephew, many relatives and friends. He will truly be missed by everyone who knew and loved him. Family and Friends are invited to attend his Celebration of Life Service on Monday, February 25, 2019 for 10:00 a.m. at The Boyd Family Funeral Home, 5001 Chef Menteur Hwy, New Orleans, LA 70126. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. Pastor Charles Cryer, officiating. Interment will follow at St. Stephens Cemetery, 25220 St. Stephens Rd., Pass Christian, MS 39571. Local arrangements are being handled by Lockett Williams Mortuary, Gulfport, MS. and The Boyd Family Funeral Home. Online: www.anewtraditionbegins.com (504) 282-0600. Linear Brooks Boyd and Donavin D. Boyd Owners/Funeral Directors. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 22 to Feb. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary