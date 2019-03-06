Jamie Ayo Coco passed away on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at the age of 82. She was a native of New Orleans and a longtime resident of Jefferson Parish. She is well remembered as being selfless, genuine, kind and warm toward everyone she met. She was the most loving and devoted mother and grandmother, always putting her family first. As an accomplished and talented artist, she spent a lifetime pursuing this passion. Her work amazed all with whom it was shared. She was also known for her strong love of animals, which provided a subject for some of her work. Beloved wife of the late Malcolm Coco. Loving mother of Philip Coco and Candace Timphony (Gary). Daughter of the late James Hubert Ayo and Libby Landry Ayo. Grandmother of Lauren, Luke and Ava Timphony. Sister of Pauline Baughman, Barbara Ayo and Martha Ayo Baudoin. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Memorial Mass at L. A. Muhleisen & Son Funeral Home, 2607 Williams Blvd., Kenner on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. Visitation from 11:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Please share your memories and condolences at www.muhleisen.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 6 to Mar. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary