|
|
Jamonta J. Johnson, Sr. entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. Son of Doris Jones and Jimmie Johnson Sr. Step-son of Undray Jones. Father of Jamonta J. Johnson, Jr. Companion of Feltralynn Hall. Devoted friend of Renee Jones. Brother of Jonathan Todd, Jimmie Johnson Jr., Jeremy Johnson, Jacquay Johnson, Jocobia Johnson, Brandon Irvin, Desharna Johnson, Myesha Todd-Taylor, (Albert) Jimmice Johnson, Jazmin Johnson Mable Ray and the late Jason Todd and late nephew Albert Taylor Jr. Also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends, also pastor, officers and members of Franklin Avenue Baptist, Orleans Public Defenders office, DCFS, The Royal House, Family, employees of Nissan, Style Touch Beauty and Barber, and Urban League Re-Entry Program are invited to attend the funeral service on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at St. James Methodist Church, 1925 Ursuline beginning 10 am. Pastor Lionell Roberts, officiating. Church visitation 9 am until service time. Entombment Resthaven Memorial Park. Professional Service Entrusted to: LITTLEJOHN FUNERAL HOME, 2163 Aubry Street, Cal K. Johnson, Funeral Director/Manager, Info: (504) 940-0045.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 19 to Apr. 23, 2019