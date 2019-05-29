Jane Bradley MacEachern passed away on May 27th, 2019 in the Methodist Hospital of Houston, Texas. Janie shall always be loved as a wife, mother and sister while remembered by many as a committed co-worker and a devoted friend. Janie is survived by her husband, Douglas Potter MacEachern, her son Lance Corporal Taylor Bradley MacEachern of the United States Marine Corps, and her sister Anne Bradley Owens. Janie was preceded in death by her parents Jimmie McBay Bradley and Horace Author Bradley. Janie was born on March 4th, 1958 in New Orleans, Louisiana and raised by her loving parents and caring community in Lucedale, Mississippi. During high school, Janie began her first of three personal battles with cancer. While undergoing treatment, Janie continued twirling her batons for George County High School, earned a position in the Mississippi All-State Band, and served as pianist and organist for the faithful congregation of the First Methodist Church of Lucedale. Janie's higher education first included a Bachelor of Science degree in pharmacology, earned from the University of Mississippi in 1980. Janie loved Ole Miss and was an active member of their alumni serving for a period as President of the University's Pharmacy Alumni Association. In 1985, Janie earned her Doctorate of Pharmacy from the University of Tennessee. She devoted the vast majority of her almost 39-year professional career to the fight against cancer, designing and implementing oncology drug trials while associated with GlaxoSmithKline and Eisai. In the fall of 1983, Janie met Doug on a memorable blind date at a Mississippi State football game. The loving couple married in 1987 and spent their life together as residents of Covington, Louisiana and as members of Christ Episcopal Church. Blessed as adoptive parents in 1996, nothing made Janie prouder than to be the mother of Taylor MacEachern. Janie's lifelong battle with cancer, both personal and professional, has ended and now we celebrate her amazing life. On Saturday June 1st, we have planned a 9:00 am reception followed by an 11:00 am service to be held at Christ Episcopal Church, 120 S. New Hampshire, Covington, Louisiana 70433. We welcome all to join us. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations made to either the American Red Cross or the Susan B. . Please sign the E.J. Fielding Funeral Home online Guest Book at www.ejfieldingfh.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 29 to June 1, 2019